Kiker Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cvfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $6,294,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $74.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

