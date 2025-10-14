Courier Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $95.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $97.80.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

