Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 61,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,173. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $266.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

