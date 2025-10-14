Kiker Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM

Kiker Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

