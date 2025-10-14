Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 19,188 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 723,173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 193,822,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 193,795,994 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,846,000 after acquiring an additional 597,838 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,592,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 476,779 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,411,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,483,000 after acquiring an additional 102,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,366,000 after purchasing an additional 136,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.71. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.