Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citizens Jmp lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $120.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

