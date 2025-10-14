Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mondelez International by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755,181 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,843,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,327,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,147,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,090,000 after purchasing an additional 89,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Dbs Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.55.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

