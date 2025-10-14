Penbrook Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up 0.9% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,160. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,227.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:SYF opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.