Equitable Trust Co. Invests $3.16 Million in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,188 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 291,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $956.13.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE URI opened at $974.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $1,004.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $939.68 and its 200 day moving average is $789.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.70 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

