Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.56 Million Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,728 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,045,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,944,000 after buying an additional 176,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of CGGO opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $34.89.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.