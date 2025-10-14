Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases 19,959 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 28,512.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,505,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,843,000 after buying an additional 8,767,138 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,332,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,753,000 after buying an additional 5,947,219 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,435,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,821,000 after buying an additional 2,692,667 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,038,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,981,000 after buying an additional 88,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,056,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,037,000 after buying an additional 69,710 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.14.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

