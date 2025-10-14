Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys 354 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,603,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 12.9% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $1,416,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,402 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,047,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,082,000 after acquiring an additional 456,465 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,579,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,390,000 after acquiring an additional 135,852 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,231,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,566,000 after acquiring an additional 399,612 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.1048 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

