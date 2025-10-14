Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 358 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 157.1% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 805.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.68.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of C opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.05. The company has a market capitalization of $177.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.