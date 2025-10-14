Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Acquired by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 7.2% of Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,211 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $326.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $332.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.76. The firm has a market cap of $545.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

