Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

