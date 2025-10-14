Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,681,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166,977 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters comprises approximately 1.0% of TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,140,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,475,000 after acquiring an additional 702,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,462,000 after acquiring an additional 421,279 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 97.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 414,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,620,000 after purchasing an additional 205,306 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at $34,422,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 403,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,597,000 after purchasing an additional 144,233 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRI opened at $152.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $149.47 and a 1-year high of $218.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.21. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.82.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

