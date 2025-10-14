Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $291.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $298.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

