Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 363 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.0% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $31,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,267,000 after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,326,000 after purchasing an additional 894,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,058,000 after buying an additional 1,069,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $186.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $192.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.75 and a 200-day moving average of $179.81.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

