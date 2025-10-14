Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $15.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,380 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $15,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,265,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,730,000 after purchasing an additional 429,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,559,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,292,000 after purchasing an additional 295,027 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,852,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,815,000 after purchasing an additional 708,372 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,493,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,229 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1897 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

