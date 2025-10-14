Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 108.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,369,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,388 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,420,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.94.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $190.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $459.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.97. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

