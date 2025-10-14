Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,600 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

