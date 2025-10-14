Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $21.47 Million Stock Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,437 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in FedEx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $229.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.02 and its 200-day moving average is $225.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

