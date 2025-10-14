Bayforest Capital Ltd Has $923,000 Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Bayforest Capital Ltd trimmed its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in MasTec were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 43.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 21.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 108.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 56.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock opened at $203.89 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.39 and its 200-day moving average is $165.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.MasTec’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised MasTec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MasTec from $195.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Baird R W raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson set a $210.00 price objective on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.47.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,312,750.81. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $571,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,388.03. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,553,250. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

