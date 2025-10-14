Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 417,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $97,450,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $234.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.