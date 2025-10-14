Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 23,167 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,167 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 161,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.9% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $331.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.40. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.60.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

