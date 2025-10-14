NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 207.3% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $137.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.18. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $153.70.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Lam Research from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

