NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 48,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $283,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,661.35. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $7,632,100 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.34 and a one year high of $121.83. The company has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

