Chubb Limited $CB Holdings Decreased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,075 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $120,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Chubb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Chubb by 22.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Chubb from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.82.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:CB opened at $282.42 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.97 and a 200-day moving average of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

