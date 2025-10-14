Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $205.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.11. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.01 and a 1-year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

