Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 7,121 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $84,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FICO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,130.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,787,175. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,650.00 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,300.00 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,510.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1,695.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The business had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

