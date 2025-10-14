RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 139,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 52,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

