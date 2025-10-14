Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 53 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.85.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $479.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.17. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

