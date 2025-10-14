Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 13,239 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,239 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital makes up about 0.6% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,682,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,144,000 after buying an additional 98,647 shares during the last quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,784,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,405,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,039 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 969,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after purchasing an additional 44,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 898,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.24%.The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.21%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

