Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Relx Plc $RELX

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Relx accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Relx by 23.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth $241,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RELX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of Relx stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.