Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 4,066 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,128 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in HP by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,760 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 75,895 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of HP by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 140,632 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 38,568 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,359,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 2,669.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 7.0%

HPQ stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

Get Our Latest Report on HP

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.