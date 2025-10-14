Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. Kenvue makes up 1.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600,682 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,606,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,882,000 after acquiring an additional 633,461 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Kenvue by 7.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,346,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 11.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,912,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,828,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,716 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

Kenvue Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of KVUE opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.