Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 1,519 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $25,963,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 36.2% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 83,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.33. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $84.76.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,794,264 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

