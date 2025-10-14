Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $31,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $137.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.18. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $153.70. The company has a market cap of $173.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Lam Research from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

