Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $301.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.30 and a 200-day moving average of $274.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $306.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

