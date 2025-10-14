Naviter Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in RTX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,288,000. LBP AM SA increased its position in shares of RTX by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup lifted their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.13.

RTX opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $170.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

