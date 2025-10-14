Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 929 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.88. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

