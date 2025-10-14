Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1,029.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. President Capital upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. Cameco Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $94.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.32.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

