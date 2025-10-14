Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,183 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.96.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.0%

Starbucks stock opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.75. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

