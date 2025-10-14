Toyota Motor Corporation $TM Stake Reduced by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,484,000 after buying an additional 81,139 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 996,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,843,000 after buying an additional 34,708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 426,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,244,000 after buying an additional 33,236 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,069,000 after buying an additional 20,526 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 224,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after buying an additional 85,835 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM opened at $188.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.62. Toyota Motor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.44 and its 200-day moving average is $184.85.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.