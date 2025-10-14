CKW Financial Group Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Shopify were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Shopify by 171.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 423,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,827,000 after purchasing an additional 267,271 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 32.6% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $1,719,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $153.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.67. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.84, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $156.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered shares of Shopify to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.