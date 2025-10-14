IFC Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

IFC Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,665,000. Elite Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Elite Financial Inc. now owns 191,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 117,803 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 835,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 57,232 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 957.8% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 46,473 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,868,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,946,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $47.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

