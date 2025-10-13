Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. $ALT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Altimmune by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Headland Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Altimmune by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Altimmune by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $3.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 20.44 and a current ratio of 20.44. The stock has a market cap of $345.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.07.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 62.63% and a negative net margin of 438,730.03%.The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALT. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Altimmune from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Altimmune from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altimmune to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

