Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 612.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $72.21 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $74.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

