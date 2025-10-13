Dynamic Financial Group Sells 4,151 Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF $SVAL

Dynamic Financial Group lessened its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Dynamic Financial Group’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SVAL. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC raised its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter.

SVAL opened at $32.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.05. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $36.79.

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

