LRI Investments LLC Buys 2,255 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 683.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $79.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $107.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 17.69%.The company had revenue of $252.42 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Benchmark raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.